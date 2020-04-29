MASSENA — Spring cleanup for town of Massena residents who live outside the village has been finalized for May 1 to 29.
A voucher system will be used again this year, but with some modifications because of the temporary closure of the Massena Town Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Town residents went through a new spring cleanup procedure last year. When Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino started in 2010, the Highway Department went door-to-door to pick up items, a process that took two weeks.
Then, from 2013 to 2018, the Highway Department set up at the transfer station, and residents brought their refuse to the station and Highway Department employees helped them unload.
Last year, they went to a voucher system, with residents bringing their items to the transfer station and the town picking up the tab. Residents picked up vouchers at the tax collector’s window and redeemed those when they dropped their items off at the transfer station. The spring cleanup lasted throughout May, and residents were issued two vouchers for use during that time period.
This year, vouchers will be available by calling the Massena Town Hall at 315-769-3588, ext. 2, or email bmossow@massena.us. Residents will leave their name and phone number and will be contacted. Once town officials have the required information, they will mail vouchers, as well as additional information to residents.
Residents must have a voucher that is signed, dated and stamped by the town of Massena in order to bring their refuse to the transfer station.
Spring cleanup for village residents is tentatively scheduled for June, one month later than the original May time frame. Details will be released at a later date.
Last year was the first time village residents were asked to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip. As in years past, residents north of the Grasse River had their cleanup one week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the following week.
This year, the north and south side designations will be eliminated, giving all village residents an opportunity to take their items to the transfer station within the designated two-week period. In addition, they can take their items to the transfer station every Saturday throughout the month when cleanup is held, after requesting that the transfer station stay open until 3 p.m. that day.
Vouchers will be mailed to all residents who have water service, and each sheet will contain two vouchers instead of one, allowing two trips to the transfer station.
Town of Louisville officials recently announced that their spring cleanup, which was originally scheduled for May, had been tentatively rescheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3 to 7.
Residents can bring their items to the town’s Highway Department, 14810 state Highway 37. Town employees will be available to assist with the unloading.
Anyone dropping off items for spring cleanup must be a Louisville resident and show proof at the time items are dropped off.
The town of Brasher has also announced its spring cleanup days, from May 23 to June 6 for town residents only.
Residents must visit the Brasher Municipal Building from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and call 315-389-4223 for an appointment to pick up their voucher. They must provide a driver’s license or property or land tax bill to show residency in the town.
More information such as acceptable and non-acceptable materials and recyclable materials such as paper, plastic, metal and glass will be provided when vouchers are picked up.
Residents must bring a signed, dated and stamped voucher to the transfer station when they deliver their refuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.