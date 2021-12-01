WATERTOWN — A day after Jefferson County reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, St. Lawrence County followed suit.
In total, the tri-county area reported 281 new cases Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.
St. Lawrence County reported 165 new cases Wednesday, bringing its total number of positive cases since March 2020 to 14,958. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus decreased by seven from Tuesday to 28. The county has experienced 143 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 80 new virus cases, bringing its total to 13,278. On Tuesday, the county had reported 165 new cases, its highest one-day total. Thirty people are hospitalized, an increase of three from Tuesday. The county has experienced 130 deaths.
Lewis County added 36 cases, for a total of 3,896. Thirteen people are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. The county has experienced 38 deaths.
