Be careful on darker roads amid fall time change

Clock tower at the intersection of Dayan and South State streets in Lowville on June 10, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — North country residents will get an extra hour of sleep tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, but with the extra hour, comes earlier darkness.

With it getting darker earlier, pedestrians and drivers alike need to be more cautious on the roads, said Shane M. Ryan, Watertown police juvenile aide and D.A.R.E. officer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.