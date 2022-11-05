WATERTOWN — North country residents will get an extra hour of sleep tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, but with the extra hour, comes earlier darkness.
With it getting darker earlier, pedestrians and drivers alike need to be more cautious on the roads, said Shane M. Ryan, Watertown police juvenile aide and D.A.R.E. officer.
“When it starts getting darker earlier, drivers need to be more aware that they’re driving longer in the dark,” he said. “It’s harder to see pedestrians and animals when you’re driving in the dark, and they need to be aware there’s probably going to be more people out during the dark.”
Mr. Ryan said pedestrians, too, may wear darker clothes in the fall, making it more difficult to see the pedestrians.
He said that pedestrians should wear more reflective clothing, wear lighter colors and walk against the flow of traffic if they’re walking in the road.
Jefferson County and the city of Watertown both have shared roadways, so motorists should also be careful of bicyclists.
“The bicycles should have reflectors on them and lights on them,” Mr. Ryan said. “(Drivers) should be aware just in case one doesn’t.”
He said city police enforces bicycle safety.
One of the biggest things that some people think is that it’s OK to drive buzzed, Mr. Ryan said.
“They think just having a few beers is not really going to affect how their reaction time is while they’re driving their vehicle,” he said. “We definitely encourage people that if they’re going to be drinking to get a designated driver or wait a long enough period of time for the alcohol to absorb into their system and actually leave their system.”
He also said that people using their cellphone while driving is extremely dangerous and even more so in the dark.
“It’s harder to see people as it is and when you’re distracted by a cellphone or distracted by other electronics in your car that can be very hazardous,” he said.
He said pedestrians also need to be aware of their surroundings and not be on their cellphones when they are in the street.
Wearing lighter clothes can allow for drivers to see pedestrians more clearly.
“It’s very hard to see pedestrians at night time, especially if they have dark clothing on,” he said.
The end of Daylight Saving Time is also a time for residents to check smoke detectors.
Watertown Battalion Fire Chief Ronald V. Wareham said that it used to be recommended during Fire Prevention Week in October to check smoke detectors, but sometimes the message wouldn’t get out. Now, when you change your clocks, check your smoke detectors.
“It’s just a way to try and help keep that message going every six months to check it so that people don’t go without checking their smoke detectors,” he said.
Smoke detectors should be outside every sleeping area, one inside every sleeping area, and one on every floor of a home, the fire chief said.
He said that there are times when firefighters respond to a structure fire and the smoke detectors were not properly maintained.
“Quite often we go to fires that smoke detectors weren’t properly maintained,” he said.
He said that there are structure fires, including the one Thursday on Central Street in Watertown where smoke detectors simply do not activate. Chief Wareham said he didn’t know why the ones on Central Street didn’t activate on Thursday.
“Smoke alarms, they work. It’s proven that they work as long as they’re properly maintained,” he said.
All smoke detectors in the state must have a 10-year lifetime battery, and after 10 years, the unit should be replaced.
