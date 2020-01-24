CANTON — The village’s Brownfield Opportunity Area survey will continue to accept responses through Friday, Jan. 31, at which time the survey will be closed and a review of feedback will begin.
The survey was launched on the village’s website Dec. 4 and has garnered 194 responses so far.
“The response to the survey has been very gratifying so far, and we want to make sure that people who have been putting off responding have ample opportunity to do so,” Canton’s Director of Economic Development Leigh Rodriguez said in a press release. “We hope even more people will take a few minutes to provide their input.”
Community members are asked to respond to the 11-question survey to provide the Economic Development Steering Committee with insight into improvement areas and redevelopment priorities within the Canton Village BOA. Survey participants do not need to be village residents or be employed in the village to take the survey.
The survey is designed to gauge opinions about traffic and pedestrian safety and what community members enjoy on the Grasse River corridor and the BOA’s outdoor spaces, according to the Economic Development office.
The Canton Village BOA project began with a Pre-Nomination Study submission to the New York State BOA Program in 2011.
Now in Step 2 of the three-step BOA process, the Canton Steering Committee and consultants will continue to evaluate public feedback and market analyses over the next several months before planning and implementation initiatives can begin. Additional public engagement workshops and activities are scheduled for early this year.
The survey can be viewed at surveymonkey.com/r/CantonBOA. Community members are asked to contact Ms. Rodriguez at (315) 386-2871, ext. 5, with questions or to obtain a paper copy of the survey.
