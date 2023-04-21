A large muskie mount in a glass box in the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN —State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Friday that the fishing season for walleye, northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge begins on May 1.

“Early spring can be an exceptional time for fishing in New York, with species like walleye and northern pike becoming more active and aggressive as water temperatures rise,” Commissioner Seggos said in a statement. “I encourage all anglers to find the time to get out on the water this spring to enjoy, and share with others, the great fishing that can be found here in New York.”

