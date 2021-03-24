WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation is closing all gates to snowmobile trails and seasonal access roads on forest preserve, state forest and conservation easement lands in Region 6 this week due to spring thaw and muddy conditions.
Motor vehicle use during the spring mud season, the DEC reports, is damaging to roads and trails and delays reopening of the roads for the summer.
Region 6 is comprised of Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Herkimer and Oneida counties, and gate closures are expected to be completed by Friday.
