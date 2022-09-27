Invasive elm fly found in St. Lawrence County

An adult zigzag sawfly on an elm leaf. Gyorgy Csoka/Hungary Forest Research Institute

ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has confirmed that the elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda) was detected for the first time in New York at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest and Lost Nation State Forest.

The invasive insect feeds exclusively on elm trees and can cause severe defoliation, branch dieback and crown thinning. Although the sawfly has not yet been shown to cause tree mortality, repeated defoliation by established sawfly populations would put added stress on native elm trees already heavily impacted by Dutch elm disease.

