CLIFTON — Forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation assisted in two wilderness searches last week.
At about 7:39 p.m. on June 19 in the town of Clifton, DEC dispatchers received a call from two lost hikers in the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. When the pair was advised to call 911 to determine their position, “initial attempts to gain the subjects’ coordinates were delayed and returned with questionable reliability,” according to the DEC.
Forest rangers were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and Cranberry Lake Campground staff and determined the hikers, from Bath, underestimated the trek to Hedgehog Pond so they turned around. Attempting to bushwhack a shortcut, they became lost in Bear Swamp for a few hours. Forest rangers directed the pair using their compass and headlamps back to a trail by phone, and met them at the trailhead. They cleared the area by about 10 p.m.
In the town of Fine, state police requested forest ranger assistance at about 8:22 p.m. on June 16, after an 85-year-old woman was reported missing near her property in Star Lake.
A friend of the woman told police they saw the woman enter the woods on a four-wheeler to check trails on her property off Oswegatchie Trail Road. When the woman didn’t return, her friend called for help, and forest rangers located the woman and her four-wheeler at about 12:45 a.m. the next morning. She was then taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, the DEC said.
