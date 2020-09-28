WATERTOWN — The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation recently responded to several search and rescue incidents, including one in the town of Piercefield.
DEC officials said their Central Dispatch received a call at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 17 from a relative of two campers on the Bog River, after one of the campers injured his back and had difficulty moving.
Three DEC forest rangers responded to assist the injured camper, a 66-year-old man from Honeoye Falls. One of the rangers transported the campers back to their vehicle.
DEC officials said the injured man told rangers he would seek further medical attention on his own
Rangers also conducted wilderness rescue missions recently in the towns of Keene, Wilmington and North Elba, Essex County; town of Jewett, Greene County; town of Dresden, Washington County; and town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County.
DEC forest rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, forest rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed individuals from across the state.
In 2019, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 337 search and rescue missions, extinguished 74 wildfires that burned a total of 212 acres, participated in 29 prescribed fires that burned and rejuvenated 645 acres, and worked on cases that resulted in 2,507 tickets or arrests.
DEC officials said to be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY and Adirondack Backcountry Information webpage for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.