CLIFTON — Forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation last week responded to a report of a woman lost in the woods near the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Ranger School in Wanakena.
The call for a wilderness search came in at about 6:05 p.m. June 3 from the Ranger School reporting a missing student, according to the DEC.
Two forest rangers assisted school staff, who together located the 30-year-old student using cell phone coordinates. Guided by her phone compass, the student was then able to find her way, and the incident concluded by 8 p.m.
