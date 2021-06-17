CLIFTON — Forest rangers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation last week responded to a report of a woman breaking her ankle on Olmstead Pond Loop in the Five Ponds Wilderness near Cranberry Lake.
The call for help came in at about 10:23 a.m. Friday, for a 50-year-old woman from Vernon, N.J. Forest rangers responded with members of the Cranberry Lake and Star Lake rescue squads, according to the DEC.
The hiker’s leg was splinted, and she was carried to a waiting rescue boat on Cranberry Lake. Across the lake, an ambulance took her to a local hospital for additional treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.