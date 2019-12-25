CLIFTON — Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers recently rescued a hiker who became stranded in the Five Ponds Wilderness Area at Cat Mountain Pond.
According to a DEC release, St. Lawrence County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch at 8:48 p.m. Dec. 17 regarding a distress signal in the Five Ponds Wilderness Area at Cat Mountain Pond.
They said, because of the remote location and winter conditions, 10 forest rangers used two airboats to expedite personnel transfer. Forest Ranger Nathan Shea hiked in from the Dead Creek trail head, while the remaining forest rangers proceeded to the location with airboats using the SUNY ESF Ranger School beach front area using the coordinates given by 911, Mr. Shea located the 38-year-old male hiker from West Point at 1:57 a.m. Dec. 18.
“Ranger Shea warmed the hiker, gave him fluids and food, and they began walking out to meet the rest of the search party,” the DEC release said.
Forest rangers met the hiker and Mr. Shea at 3:07 a.m. between the Cat Mountain junction and Cat Mountain Pond.
They hiked to Janacks Landing and were evacuated by airboat back to the Ranger School. DEC officials said the hiker declined medical care and was taken by family members to a hotel in Tupper Lake.
They said the hiker told them he had left Cranberry Lake at 5 a.m. and attempted to hike the Cranberry Lake 50 trail, but was not fully prepared for the hike and didn’t have winter-weight boots or enough food.
