MASSENA — New York state Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Conservation police officers in St. Lawrence County are partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to offer youth ages 12 to 15 the opportunity to hunt turkey this spring.
The hunt is a two-day event that starts with an educational portion at the Massena Rod and Gun Club at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, followed by a hunt day on Saturday, April 24. The hunt will feature special COVID-19 precautions to ensure a safe learning environment, including health questionnaires, capacity limits to ensure social distancing, and mask usage.
Interested youth hunters must possess a New York state small game license and valid turkey tags. The event is free to the participants and equipment will be provided if necessary. The event is hosted by the Massena Rod and Gun Club and sponsored by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the New York Conservation Officers Association.
For more information on the event, contact Lt. Troy Basford at 315-265-2757 or ECO Ian Helmer at 315-559-8503.
