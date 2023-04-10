CANTON — A 400-pound black bear harvested here tied for the 10th largest reported to the state during the 2022 hunting season, and St. Lawrence County led the northern zone for the most bears hunted.
The Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual bear hunting report details all counties in the state where bears are hunted annually. Hunters reported 79 bears taken in St. Lawrence County, 75 in Lewis County and 27 in Jefferson County. Statewide hunters took 1,318 bears last year, that’s down slightly from 1,346 in 2021.
The largest reported was a 520-pound female killed by a bowhunter in Windsor, Broome County.
In the meantime, the DEC is offering advice to prevent negative encounters with bears.
Black bears emerging from winter dens have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods, DEC officials said in a news release. They will readily use available food sources and repeat access can make them bolder, leading to an increase in problem behavior around homes and residential areas — especially when natural food sources are scarce.
Residents who feed birds in areas with bears are advised to begin emptying and cleaning up spilt seed from feeders, and let nature feed the birds through autumn, DEC officials said.
People are also advised to secure garbage cans in a sturdy building; clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills; and store pet and livestock food indoors.
The DEC recommends New York residents also consider installing electric fences around chicken coops or apiaries to protect flocks and hives.
Feeding bears intentionally is illegal. Unintentional feeding can create problems for the surrounding community, along with the bear if it becomes a threat to people or property.
“By removing and securing food sources that might attract bears, the public is helping keep bears away from people, homes and neighborhoods, which helps keep bears healthy, wild, and safe,” the DEC said. “The public is also advised to remove any unnatural food attractants and encourage neighbors to do the same.”
Check wdt.me/BearReport for the entire bear hunting report.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.