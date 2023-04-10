CANTON — A 400-pound black bear harvested here tied for the 10th largest reported to the state during the 2022 hunting season, and St. Lawrence County led the northern zone for the most bears hunted.

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual bear hunting report details all counties in the state where bears are hunted annually. Hunters reported 79 bears taken in St. Lawrence County, 75 in Lewis County and 27 in Jefferson County. Statewide hunters took 1,318 bears last year, that’s down slightly from 1,346 in 2021.

