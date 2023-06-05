Smoke.jpg

What should be more of a clear sky Monday is obscured by a gray haze of smoke from Canadian wildfires. Alec Johnson/ Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday issued an Air Quality Alert for the north country due to smoke from wildfires raging in Canada.

The alert lasts until midnight Tuesday. DEC has characterized the air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” under its online Air Quality Index Forecast, although it forecasts that it will return to “good” on Tuesday.

