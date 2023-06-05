WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Monday issued an Air Quality Alert for the north country due to smoke from wildfires raging in Canada.
The alert lasts until midnight Tuesday. DEC has characterized the air quality as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” under its online Air Quality Index Forecast, although it forecasts that it will return to “good” on Tuesday.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Buffalo said in their forecast discussion that smoke from wildfires in Quebec has moved down into the region, prompting DEC’s alert. Meteorologists also say the smoke cover will reduce temperatures somewhat, with high temperatures under current meteorological conditions normally expected to be in the upper 70s, but will reach only the mid-70s owing to the smoke.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reports that there have been 400 forest fires in Quebec so far in 2023, while the 10-year average is 197.
DEC says in its alert that when pollution levels are elevated, the state Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.
People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.
