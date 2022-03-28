New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Monday the start of spring trout harvest fishing season.
The trout stocking begins in March and runs through early June and includes more than 1.8 million trout stocked in New York state waters.
“DEC’s extensive fish stocking efforts throughout the state is certain to complement our existing healthy fisheries and make the upcoming harvest season a success,” Commissioner Seggos said in a news release.
April 1 has traditionally been opening day for trout fishing season, however this year marks the opening of harvest season for trout because year-round fishing was available on most streams after the implementation of the Oct. 16 through March 31 artificial lures-only catch-and-release season.
The DEC stocking trucks have begun already and have 1,872,105 catchable brown, rainbow, and brook trout stocked throughout the state this spring.
The DEC also announced on March 17 new freshwater fishing regulations that begin on April 1.
They include new regulations for trout fishing, specifically with rainbow trout, brown trout, and splake.
“The regulation creates consistency with inland trout regulations and expands opportunities for year-round fishing,” the DEC said in a release.
According to a release earlier in March, the new regulation states that the season is now year-round, with a five-fish daily limit, any size, with a “no more than 12 inches” harvest rule for the rainbow, brown trout and splake in lakes and ponds.
As a part of the interactive Trout Stream Fishing Map of the DEC, which launched last year, the map will help provide anglers with information about stocking, fishing access, season dates and regulation on the DEC info Locator.
The Trout Stream Fishing Map and a User Guide are available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/122444.html, where anglers are encouraged to check the website when planning their next fishing trip.
The new guide and the recently adopted regulation changes are available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7917.html, and hard copies of the guides are currently in the works.
The hard copies will be available at License Issuing Agents by the second week of April, and they can also be requested by emailing FWFish@dec.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.