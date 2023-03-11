WATERTOWN — The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced there will be no-cost exams for individuals that are seeking a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals that are scheduled for April 14 and will exclusively be offered online.
Falconry apprentices can only possess one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. A study guide and examination manual are available at no cost at http://wdt.me/FalconryStudyGuide.
A five-year falconry license costs $40.
In order to qualify for the Apprentice Falconry license, people that are interested must score 80% or higher on the written exam; be 14 years of age or older; possess a valid New York State hunting license; maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors; and be a resident of New York state.
The wildlife rehabilitator license will allow for people to provide care for injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals to rehabilitate animals back to the wild.
In order to qualify, applicants must score 80% or higher on the written exam; be at least 16 years of age; be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff; and be a resident of New York state.
For the leashed tracking dog handler, people will use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded, or injured big game.
The study guide can be found at http://wdt.me/TrackingDog. There is a $50 license fee for the five-year leashed tracking dog license and a $25 non-refundable application fee.
To qualify, the applicant must score 80% or higher on the written exam; and possess a valid New York State hunting license.
Those that are interested can register at http://wdt.me/SpecialLicenseReg and follow the directions online. The exams take place on April 14 and the deadline to register is April 12.
Those with more questions or assistance are asked to contact the Special Licenses Unit at the following address: NYS DEC Special Licenses Unit, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4752, by phone at 518-402-8985, by fax at 518-402-8925, or email at speciallicenses@dec.ny.gov.
