Outdoor enthusiasts will have 16 days, beginning Aug. 10, to access three Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties that are typically restricted to the public.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will open the Upper and Lower Lakes area, Canton, and Wilson Hill area, Massena, from sunrise to sunset through Aug. 25. According to a news release from the department, it also will open much of the Perch River area in the towns of Brownville, Orleans, and Pamelia, except for the Mossentine parking lot and dike and a section of the Stone Mills dike. Perch Lake also will only be open from noon to dusk.
The department will conduct habitat and wildlife management projects in the three areas while they are open to the public.
The wildlife management areas typically are restricted so they can provide breeding grounds for waterfowl, and portions of them have been marked “refuge” or “wetlands restricted areas.” A two-week period when the department opens these areas, including the marked portions, is between heaviest nesting and brooding season and the fall migration, allowing the public to enjoy the areas while minimizing disruption.
The Perch River area encompasses about 7,800 acres of wetlands, woods, grasslands and water, including Perch Lake. The Upper and Lower Lakes area, located two miles from Canton, is the largest in the region and contains 8,770 acres of uplands and wetlands between the Grasse and Oswegatchie rivers. The Wilson Hill area, six miles from Massena, contains 4,000 acres that encompasses several large pools of open water marsh bordered by dense cattails, brushy wetlands, forest and upland meadow, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.