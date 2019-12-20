CANTON — The following grand jury indictments were handed up Thursday in St. Lawrence County Court:
Enrique Cevallos, 43, 33 Old Dugway Road, Parishville, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
The indictment charges on July 13 in the town of Parishville, Mr. Cevallos violated an order of protection by allegedly striking, shoving and kicking the protected person. The indictment also charges on July 13, Mr. Cevallos knowingly endangered an 11-year-old.
Jacob R. Perez, 37, an inmate at Midstate Correctional Facility, Marcy, was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband.
The indictment charges on Sept. 24, 2018, while confined in the Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Mr. Perez made, obtained or possessed unspecified dangerous contraband.
Five additional indictments against five people were sealed.
