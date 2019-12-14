CANTON — The following people were indicted Thursday by the St. Lawrence County grand jury:
Steven Coble, 21, 4236 Route 3, Star Lake, and Mark Coble, 20, of the same address, are charged with two counts each of second-degree burglary and two counts each of third-degree burglary, all felonies.
The indictment charges between September and October in the town of Fine, Steven and Mark Coble entered four different Star Lake residences on separate occasions intending to commit a crime.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies originally charged the pair with a felony count of second-degree burglary and the misdemeanors of petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, each, on Oct. 14. Mark Coble was additionally charged by state police that day in connection to what they said was a reported burglary on Sept. 20. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
Deputies said on the day of their arrest, the duo forcefully entered a residence on Campus Drive, stealing numerous items including alcohol, soda and food. State police assisted at the scene.
At the time, they were arraigned in Clifton Town Court by Justice John Dragun and were released under probation supervision.
Terri L. McGregor, 31, of 94 Grantville Road, Norfolk, is charged with one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
The indictment charges on July 13 in Massena, Ms. McGregor allegedly possessed more than 500 milligrams of cocaine.
Desheila R. Thomas-Jandrew, 43, of 96 Lagrasse St., Waddington, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on July 11, Ms. Thomas-Jandrew allegedly possessed cocaine and substances containing cocaine with the intent to sell it.
