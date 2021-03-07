LISBON — Environmental conservation officers in St. Lawrence County tracked hunters believed to be coyote poachers from a residence in Lisbon last weekend.
A 15-year-old girl was at the residence alone on Sunday, when she heard two trucks pull into the driveway, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Men unknown to her exited the trucks and knocked on the door.
The girl reported she also heard sounds of dogs fighting in the backyard, and was frightened by both the presumed fight and the knock at the door, so she did not answer. She reportedly saw the men move into the backyard, heard a gunshot and saw the men leave quickly before she called her parents.
Environmental Conservation Officer Bret Canary determined hunting dogs entered the area from a rear field while chasing and eventually catching and cornering a coyote in the backyard of the Lisbon residence. GPS collars on the dogs told the hunters when they stopped moving.
“The poachers arrived to get their dogs and took advantage of an easy, but illegal, harvest of the coyote,” according to the DEC.
Tire tracks in fresh snow at the Lisbon residence helped Mr. Canary match one of the poacher’s vehicles after he visited the homes of five known coyote hunters in the area.
The DEC reports the poacher admitted to shooting the coyote and was issued tickets for trespassing and shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling.
To report suspected poaching or other environmental violations to the DEC, use the state’s online reporting form at ny.gov/services/report-environmental-violation or call the 24/7 reporting hotline for polluters and poachers, 1-844-332-3267.
