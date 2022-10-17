OGDENSBURG — State and federal fish and wildlife agencies were in Ogdensburg last week to give the St. Lawrence River’s lake sturgeon population a boost.
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) with partner, Ontario Power Generation were on hand to stock 18,000 fingerlings into the St. Lawrence River near the mouth of the Oswegatchie River.
The purpose of the conservation stocking is to enhance the lake sturgeon population. Lake sturgeon is a New York state-listed threatened species.
These efforts are part of a Lake Sturgeon Recovery Plan,” stated DEC when asked for comment, “The stocking event on Oct. 13 was a joint effort between DEC, USFWS, and Ontario Power Generation. OPG works with the New York entities to release sturgeon as part of their mitigation plan for the Saunders Dam.”
The 18,000 fingerlings, between 7-8 inches in length, that were stocked last week joined 36,000 smaller and younger sturgeon, roughly two inches in length, that were stocked in the city mid-summer. The young sturgeon were raised in the state’s DEC hatchery in Constantia and the USFWS National Fish Hatchery in Wisconsin.
In New York, sturgeon have been released at 11 sites across the state including the Genesee River, Cayuga Lake, Oneida Lake, Black Lake, Oswegatchie River, Raquette River, St. Regis River, Salmon River in Franklin County, Chaumont Bay, as well as the St. Lawrence River.
The lake sturgeon conservation stocking effort is a collaborative project between DEC and USFWS. Two USFWS offices are involved — the New York Field Office in Cortland and the Genoa National Fish Hatchery in Genoa, Wisconsin.
Lake sturgeon can reach lengths of more than seven feet and weigh a few hundred pounds. They can live to be more than 100 years of age.
