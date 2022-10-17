OGDENSBURG — State and federal fish and wildlife agencies were in Ogdensburg last week to give the St. Lawrence River’s lake sturgeon population a boost.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) with partner, Ontario Power Generation were on hand to stock 18,000 fingerlings into the St. Lawrence River near the mouth of the Oswegatchie River.

