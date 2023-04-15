DEC will now enforce Potsdam burning regulations

Potsdam Firefighters use brooms to smother a grass fire. WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

 JASON HUNTER

POTSDAM — The Town Council narrowly passed a change to its fire code that gets rid of town fire wardens. Responsibility for issuing burn permits and enforcing burn regulations within the town is now entirely up to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The vote was 3-2, with councilors Lynn Hall and Alissa T. Hardiman voting no. Both are members of the town’s Climate Smart Committee.

