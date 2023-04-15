POTSDAM — The Town Council narrowly passed a change to its fire code that gets rid of town fire wardens. Responsibility for issuing burn permits and enforcing burn regulations within the town is now entirely up to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
The vote was 3-2, with councilors Lynn Hall and Alissa T. Hardiman voting no. Both are members of the town’s Climate Smart Committee.
The measure doesn’t add anything, but rather amends the town burn law so “all that’s left is a few exceptions the DEC allows. We scrapped the fire wardens, the permits. What DEC allows to be burned in New York State is our law,” Town Code Enforcement Officer Jeffrey K. Murray said during Tuesday’s town board meeting. The law still allows things like campfires, cooking fires and ceremonial burning of the American flag.
The town’s now-former fire wardens are Wayne D. Green, Steve A. Keleher, Mark F. Bradish and John M. Rose. Prior to the board eliminating the positions, town councilors would appoint them at their annual meeting.
During the March town board meeting, Mr. Murray said the town law doesn’t have any teeth, pointing to the $250 fine that was the maximum penalty for burning violations. The DEC, according to state law, can levy significantly higher fines.
Mr. Murray pointed to an incident around the new year where DEC officers were sent to 954 State Route 345 on Jan. 2, owned by John K. Collins, for a report of a derelict barn being burned for five days starting on Dec. 31. Mr. Collins hadn’t obtained a town burn permit. Responding DEC officers did not issue any citations.
“Mr. Collins stated the fire was the lumber and hay from an old hay barn that had caved in,” the DEC report says. “He stated all materials that were not clean wood were removed. There was a full metal container on site. Mr. Collins stated the other dumpster was removed from the site prior to the fire. Mr. Collins stated the fire was done over the course of the weekend was concluding. The fire was clean wood and old hay. No violation.”
Both only allow “natural wood” to be burned. That means it can’t have ever been coated with paint, stain or varnish. Last month, Mr. Murray said he doesn’t believe Mr. Collins’s claim that the materials burned were all permissible under town code and state conservation law.
Mr. Collins said he agrees with the assessment of the incident described in the DEC report.
“I think a lot of and respect Jeff Murray and I did have an opportunity to read the DEC report and I concur with that report in its entirety,” he wrote in an email.
The person who made the complaint is John E. Dewar, who lives near Mr. Collins. In a public hearing prior to the board voting on the code change, Mr. Dewer said the town should keep the fire code the way it was. He said after the barn burning incident, he talked to the responding officers’ captain, who “gave a rather strange interpretation of the law and indicated they did not intend to enforce either.”
That led to him writing a letter to DEC Commissioner Basil B. Seggos who referred the matter to DEC Region 6’s general counsel, who “sent me a letter detailing a really stretched interpretation of the regulation, but again indicated the DEC Region 6 would not be enforcing the open burn law on farms.”
Mr. Dewer added that the town should formalize a deal with local volunteer fire departments to put out fires that go against the town code.
“The volunteer fire department sometimes puts out fires of people who don’t have permits. That would have been great,” he said.
Ms. Hall said she also doesn’t feel the DEC properly enforces their own regulations.
“I don’t have any faith in DEC right now,” she said. “I have very little faith in DEC’s interpretation of the laws.”
She used to term “criminal” to describe people who defy burn regulations.
“Just because one criminal or more doesn’t follow the law and ends up burning something for four days, and we can’t enforce it ... I don’t think that’s a reason to strike any protections we have,” Ms. Hall said. She prioritizes actions aimed at protecting the environment and addressing the causes and effects of climate change.
Burning violations don’t necessarily raise to the level of a crime, which means a misdemeanor or felony charge.
Last month, Town Attorney Francis P. Cappello said the problem with simply increasing the fines in the town code is the higher the fine, the more likely it could lead to a trial.
“You can increase your penalties, but you also increase the rights of people burning. There can be jury trials,” he said. “That $250 is a violation penalty. Once you get into the higher amounts, they see that as something that requires a jury trial.”
Misdemeanor fines, under New York State Penal Law, are generally up to $1,000. Felony fines can reach $5,000 or more.
“[Judges] follow the penal code … as far as where fines are,” the town attorney said.
Mr. Cappello added that because of bail reform, a local justice also isn’t able to remand a defendant while the case is pending.
“If you think a local town justice is going to put a local person in jail for a violation of not getting a permit when he’s told by the state of New York what the bail limits are … somebody comes in … they do the arraignment, we ship them out the door. We can’t put bail on them unless they change the law,” he said.
