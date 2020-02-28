NORWOOD — The staff at Norwood-Norfolk Central School has announced the Students of the Month for the month of December. These students are selected for their academic achievements, integrity and leadership in the school and throughout the community.
Lauren Cota – Freshman. She is the daughter of Brittany and Thomas Cota. Lauren enjoys drawing, playing sports, spending time with family and friends, and reading comic books. She plays soccer, basketball and golf. She is a member of Key Club, Varsity Club, and Stage Crew. Lauren participates in band as a flute player. Her future plans are to graduate from high school as one of the top in her class and to continue with an 85 or higher on all of her Regents. She hopes to attend a good college and have a career in the math field.
Madelyn Dinneen – Sophomore. She is the daughter of Lisa Mitras and Dan Dinneen. Madelyn loves to run and play hockey. She also enjoys journaling, cooking, photography, reading, and drawing. She is on the cross country and track teams. Madelyn is a member of Varsity Club, Spanish Club, and ADP. She is the treasurer for her class. Madelyn’s goals include running a marathon her senior year of high school and running for a Division 1 college after high school.
Ryan LaShomb – Junior. He is the son of Jodi and Alan LaShomb. Ryan is interested in science, social studies, basketball, and soccer. He is a member of National Honor Society. Ryan plays varsity soccer, varsity basketball, and varsity track. Ryan plans to attend college to earn a degree that will give him the ability to have a successful career.
Sydney Jarvis – Senior. She is the daughter of Aaron and Karen Jarvis. Sydney enjoys playing with her dog at home and she enjoys having fun with friends while doing community service. She is the President of Key Club and is in this year’s musical. Sydney has been accepted to Clarkson University. She plans on majoring in Biology for four years then completing two years of graduate school to become a physical therapist.
The Norwood-Norfolk PTSA solicits gift cards from local businesses for each student. The businesses that donated are the Hotel Grande and Al Smiths of Norfolk and The Hometown Café and Lobster House of Norwood.
The Teacher’s Association presents the senior student of the month with a gift card to the Clarkson Bookstore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.