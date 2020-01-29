December unemployment rates in three north country counties rose from the same time in 2018.
According to statistics released Wednesday by the state Department of Labor, the December jobless rate in Jefferson County jumped from 5.9 percent in 2018 to 6.8 percent last year. The December rate for Lewis County climbed from 5.8 percent in 2018 to 6.6 percent in 2019, and in St. Lawrence County, it increased from 5.1 percent to 5.7 percent.
The December unemployment rates for Jefferson and Lewis and counties were also up from their November rates, which were 5.5, 4.6 and 4.7 percent, respectively.
Statewide, the December unemployment rate fell from 3.7 percent in 2018 to 3.4 percent last year. The national rate decreased from 3.9 percent in 2018 to 3.7 percent last year.
