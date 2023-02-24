Michael J. Snow

CANTON — The Massena man accused of murdering a SUNY Potsdam student a year ago wants to fire his attorneys and represent himself. The presiding judge expects to issue a ruling on the request early next week.

Michael J. Snow, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 18, 2022, shooting death of 21-year-old SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth M. Howell. He’s represented by James M. McGahan, St. Lawrence County chief public defender, and Assistant Public Defender Thomas C. Finnerty Jr.

