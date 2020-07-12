DEKALB — Stretches of County Route 17 and Route 812 will be closed to traffic for several months beginning the week of July 20 as crews make repairs.
The Route 812 bridge spanning the Oswegatchie River in DeKalb will be closed for repairs for about three months, according to a public notice about the project. Travelers normally taking Route 812 should expect delays. The nearest alternate river crossings are to the north in the Village of Rensselaer Falls and to the south on County Road 17.
South of Route 11, a portion of County Route 17 near Hermon will be shut between Pooler Road and Jefferson Street beginning Tuesday, July 21 for two to three months. St. Lawrence County Highway Superintendent Don R. Chambers said the county will be replacing three culverts on the stretch at the cost of $1.37 million. Travelers can avoid the closure by utilizing Hermon-Pyrites Road or East DeKalb Road.
