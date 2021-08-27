DEKALB — More than 10 local departments responded to a DeKalb Junction home Thursday afternoon for a fire that displaced five people.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner Sr. said the call came in at about 4:47 p.m. Crews responded to 240 Hitchcock Road and began an offensive response before switching to a defensive approach when flames became unmanageable.
Mr. Denner said crews had a hard time getting through the roof. The house was a total loss.
The Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting five adult residents, three men and two women.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.