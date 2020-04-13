DEKALB — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Jason M. Gilmour, 44, of DeKalb Junction, on charges of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree criminal contempt, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a domestic incident the same day.
Deputies allege Gilmour kicked an individual in the presence of children and while an order of protection was in effect.
Gilmour was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail, and a no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
