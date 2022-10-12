CANTON — A DeKalb Junction man will spend 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a homicide that happened last year.
Charles M. Anson, 52, was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court by Judge Craig P. Carriero on a first-degree manslaughter plea. He was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
Anson admitted using a .22-caliber rifle to shoot and kill Justin A. Massey, 40, who died May 4, 2021. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.
Charges at the time of Mr. Massey’s death were also filed against two of the property’s residents, Charles Anson’s son, John C. Anson, 29, as well as Kayla M. Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction.
Charles Anson was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and three counts of reckless endangerment. Ms. Briggs was charged with tampering with physical evidence. John Anson was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, but the murder and weapons charges were dropped the next day.
The murder charge against John Anson “originally stemmed from the fact that Charles Anson blamed the killing on his son,” St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said, adding that the argument that led to the shooting was over a woman.
Mr. Pasqua said he and Mr. Massey’s family are satisfied with the outcome of the case, but he doesn’t consider it a “win” because a person died.
“At the end of the day, Mr. Massey lost his life. I would never look at a case like this as a win for my office. Somebody lost their life. A family lost a son, a brother, someone they loved. I look at it as holding the defendant accountable for what he did. I think the sentence Mr. Anson received in this matter did that. I think it protects the citizens of St. Lawrence County,” Mr. Pasqua said. “The (plea) offer was made in consultation with Mr. Massey’s family.”
Mr. Massey was not related to Ogdensburg City Court Justice Keith S. Massey Jr., Mr. Pasqua said.
