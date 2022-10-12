Charles Anson

CANTON — A DeKalb Junction man will spend 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to a homicide that happened last year.

Charles M. Anson, 52, was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court by Judge Craig P. Carriero on a first-degree manslaughter plea. He was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.

