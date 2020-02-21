DEKALB — A Dekalb woman was arrested last week on a meth manufacturing charge following the execution of a search warrant at her residence.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged Michaela L. Mann, 22, 145 County Route 18, with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony, around 12:35 p.m. on Feb. 14.
During a search of the residence on Feb. 6, members of the county drug task force found an active methamphetamine lab at the residence.
The investigation was facilitated by the county drug task force, sheriff’s office and Gouverneur police, with assistance from members of the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and the Dekalb Volunteer Fire Department.
Ms. Mann was arraigned in Hermon Town Court before Town Justice Chris Velez. She was released on her own recognizance to await further court proceedings.
