Delays in Potsdam due to signals

Traffic was confined to one lane in four directions in July amid paving at the intersection of Maple Street, Sandstone Drive, Pine Street and Clarkson Avenue in Potsdam. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Slow traffic lights at the intersection of Route 11, Maple Street, Pine Street and Clarkson Avenue are because they’re still on timers from the paving project earlier this year, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said in a statement Monday.

The mayor says the state Department of Transportation is planning to install traffic sensors and turn off the timers, but that hasn’t happened yet.

