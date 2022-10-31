POTSDAM — Slow traffic lights at the intersection of Route 11, Maple Street, Pine Street and Clarkson Avenue are because they’re still on timers from the paving project earlier this year, Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said in a statement Monday.
The mayor says the state Department of Transportation is planning to install traffic sensors and turn off the timers, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Mr. Tischler said the DOT “hopes to have this equipment installed before the close of the construction season.”
“Over the past few weeks, there have been many comments from the public regarding the length of time traffic is stopped waiting to access and pass through these intersections,” the mayor said. “Given the return of students to Potsdam’s two universities, traffic flow through this area of the community has been slower than what residents consider the typical wait time.”
