Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 6:33 am
CANTON – Dairy Festival Days are this weekend in Canton.
The theme for the annual event this year is Delightfully Dairy.
The event gets underway Friday afternoon at the Village Park with vendors and activities for children
The popular Big Wheel Races registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the races starting at 6 p.m.
A block dance is set for after the races.
On Saturday, activity at the park gets started at 10 a.m.
The annual parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Main Street.
