MADRID — Unofficial results from the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections show that Democrat Anthony A. Cooper will win the race for town supervisor.
The race came down to absentee and affidavit ballots, which swung in Mr. Cooper’s favor, with the Democrat receiving 24 votes and his opponent, Republican Philip Paige, 10 votes, according to Gordon I. Ward, Democratic deputy commissioner for the county Board of Elections.
“I want to express gratitude and thanks to everyone who voted for me,” Mr. Cooper said.
“My goal is to continue to make Madrid a better community for our residents, and for those from outside who come into town.”
Mr. Cooper said Mr. Paige “ran a really great campaign, and I’m sure in the future if he wants to run again for any elected office that he’ll definitely be a force out there.”
“I’m at peace,” Mr. Paige said.
“I think we ran a pretty solid campaign in Madrid. We saw examples in other races of where it got nasty and undignified, but in this particular election we kept things substantive.”
“I’m proud of the result, and I wish Mr. Cooper the best of luck; his success is our success,” Mr. Paige said.
He said he plans to continue to grow the team at NoCo Homestead, the real estate company he brokers for, and spend a little more time in the garden next year.
Mr. Ward said the absentee and affidavit ballots are counted by bipartisan teams. The affidavit ballots, he said, are counted by hand, whereas the absentee ballots are counted by machine.
Also called provisional ballots, affidavit ballots are given in New York to Election Day voters whose residential and identifying information may not be updated with the county Board of Elections. County lists of affidavit voters are submitted to the state and cross-checked with other counties.
“Races in the county have come down to a few votes many times, so it’s really important to get out and vote,” Mr. Ward said.
He said the results from this election should be certified by the end of the week. When that happens, he said, the county Board of Elections will have the results on its website.
For more information, visit www.stlawco.org/Departments/BoardofElections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.