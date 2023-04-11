PITCAIRN — There will be a Democratic caucus at 7 p.m. May 10 in the Pitcairn Town Hall to nominate candidates for town office in the general election in November. The caucus is open to all, but only registered Democrats who reside in the town can vote.
Latest News
- $400,000 boat launch project underway in Fishers Landing
- Democratic caucus in Pitcairn May 10
- Massena Central School District seeking board of education candidates
- School career days help students prepare for employment
- Massena Department of Public Works dealing with water line leaks
- College basketball: Syracuse’s Edwards to enter NCAA transfer portal
- NCCC to offer software engineering course
- Garage burned, but home saved in Canton Sunday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.