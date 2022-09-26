CANTON — Jean A. Lapper, the Democratic candidate for the 45th Senate District, made a stop in Canton Sunday afternoon.
Ms. Lapper will be facing Republican incumbent Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, in the newly drawn 45th District that now contains the northeastern tip of St. Lawrence County from Canton and Waddington, east to Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties.
Ms. Lapper is self-employed certified public accountant who, like her opponent, lives in Queensbury at the southeastern tip of the district.
A handful of constituents met with Ms. Lapper at the Village Park for about 90 minutes Sunday. It was one of several stops Ms. Lapper made over three days touring Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.
While signing up volunteers for a post card project to contact rural constituents, Ms. Lapper talked with constituents about her focus topics — reproductive health and the environment.
“You want results,” Ms. Lapper said. “You want a reasonable person who can work with downstate Democrats.”
Ms. Lapper said that Northern New York has been neglected by Albany and it has become more evident to her as she has toured the district.
“We need to finish out this broadband issue,” she said. “We need a regional solution.”
The new 45th Senate District is the largest senate district in the state by area, Ms. Lapper said.
“The things I am talking about are needs everywhere,” she said, “but, it is different in Queensbury than it is in Massena. The cultures of the communities are different, but the basic needs are the same.”
Early voting begins Oct. 29.
This year, early voting in St. Lawrence County is at two locations: the former Honda dealership, 42 Maple St. in Potsdam, and at the Dobisky Center in Ogdensburg.
Polls will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 6. Extended hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. are Nov. 1 and 3. Election Day is Nov. 8.
