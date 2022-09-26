Senate hopeful stops in Canton

Jean A. Lapper, Democratic candidate for the state’s 45th Senate District, met with constituents Sunday in Canton to discuss issues and sign up volunteers. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — Jean A. Lapper, the Democratic candidate for the 45th Senate District, made a stop in Canton Sunday afternoon.

Ms. Lapper will be facing Republican incumbent Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, in the newly drawn 45th District that now contains the northeastern tip of St. Lawrence County from Canton and Waddington, east to Franklin, Clinton, Essex and Warren counties.

