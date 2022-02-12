CORNWALL, Ontario — The Cornwall Police Service has reported numerous tractors and motor vehicles arriving at the Canadian Port of Entry to protest COVID-19 mandates.
In a news release, police said that numerous farm tractors and motor vehicles arrived Saturday morning at the Canadian Port of Entry, located in the area of Brookdale Avenue and Water Street, to protest COVID-19-related mandates imposed by the government.
“We are closely monitoring the demonstration at the Cornwall Port of Entry and are working collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to proactively respond,” police said in the news release. “The CPS has initiated communications with the main organizers; however, we must urge anyone involved to not engage in illegal activity, nor endanger members of the public or first responders, including police personnel, or jeopardize public peace.”
The police said that demonstration activities may interrupt the normal flow of traffic at the Canadian Port of Entry. The Seaway International Bridge was still open to traffic.
“The Cornwall Police Service has mobilized our policing resources to ensure public safety, while maintaining peace, order and security,” Police Chief Shawna Spowart said in a statement. “I want to assure the residents of Cornwall, Akwesasne and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to minimize disruption to our communities and that any acts of violence or unlawful activities will not be tolerated.”
The CPS stressed in the release the importance of Akwesasne residents having access to critical infrastructure that connects communities to health care services, places of employment and other goods and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.