OGDENSBURG — A Denny Street home was damaged by fire Wednesday and the cause of the fire is believed to have been electrical in nature.
According to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, the Ogdensburg Fire Department was dispatched to a house with smoke coming from its basement in the 200 block of Denny Street shortly before 4 p.m.
After securing a hydrant and stretching hand lines into the house, firefighters found an active fire in the basement in the floor joist. The fire was under control in 10 minutes and was out in 15, according to the Facebook post.
Firefighters at the scene were assisted by off-duty firefighters and the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, which was called to the scene through mutual aid.
“Fortunately off duty crews had been called in for the power outage allowing us to have a 10 member turnout,” the Facebook post said.
Ogdensburg firefighters said that the cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be electrical in nature. There were no injuries reported.
City Manager and Fire Chief Stephen P. Jellie said that there was minimal fire damage and some smoke damage resulting from the blaze. The electrical system will also need to be repaired.
The OFD was assisted by the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, city Department of Public Works, city police, National Grid and St. Lawrence County District 4 Deputy Fire Coordinator Mark Basford.
In a press release issued Thursday, the American Red Cross said it is helping a family of three following the fire — two adults and a 12-year-old.
“In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery,” the press release said.
Visit redcross.org or or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by events such as this.
