MASSENA — Two members of the Massena Town Council said their good-byes during their final meeting on the board.
Thomas C. Miller did not seek reelection, and Melanie Cunningham lost her bid for another term. They’ll be replaced by Susan Bellor and Robert Elsner in January.
Mr. Miller was elected in 2013 to serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term belonging to Robert J. Cunningham, who resigned from the town board when he accepted a position with the Massena Electric Department.
“Thank you to the people of Massena for allowing me to serve them. I appreciated it. I think that every task that was put in front of me, I handled to the best of my ability,” he said.
Among the initiatives he has been involved in are the promotion of fishing in Massena and organization of an annual car show put on by the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
“I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. What you did, especially with the car show and the fishing, went well beyond what would have been expected,” Deputy Supervisor Albert Nicola said.
Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy said he had called Mr. Miller a rottweiler because of his willingness to volunteer for projects, including those that were due right away.
“I don’t know how you did it. You were always wiling to step forward and do what needed to be done, and I really appreciate the time and effort you put in. You put in a lot more than was required,” he said.
Councilman Samuel D. Carbone Jr. also applauded Mr. Miller’s efforts, noting that he always put 100 percent into everything he was tasked with.
“I appreciate that,” he said.
Mr. Miller said he knew the board would continue to move Massena forward.
“I wish the next members coming in the best of luck. I wish the current board the best of luck,” he said.
Mrs. Cunningham had been unanimously appointed in January 2018 to take over the seat that was held by Mr. O’Shaughnessy prior to his election as town supervisor. She ran successfully in 2018 to fill out the remainder of his four-year term, and needed to run again this year to retain her seat.
“It’s been a very good adventure. I’m very grateful for it,” she said, thanking the board members and community for their support.
Mr. Carbone said he had appreciated working with Mrs. Cunningham as liaisons on various boards, such as the Massena Public Library, Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum and Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena. He said they also worked on some personnel issues together.
Mrs. Cunningham was also part of the board that decided the future of Massena Memorial Hospital. She had previously served on the hospital’s Board of Managers until her appointment to her council seat.
“This board dealt with the most difficult thing the town of Massena has ever dealt with,” she said.
Mrs. Cunningham’s time on the Massena Town Council may be over, but she’ll still be serving the town as a newly appointed member of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena. She replaces Anthony Viskovich, who resigned from his board seat.
