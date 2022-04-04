OGDENSBURG — Devon A. Young, 26, Winthrop, Sebastian M. Horton, 27, Ogdensburg, and Emily C. Moniere, 25, Potsdam, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – intent to sell, a felony, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Acco Drive in the town of Oswegatchie Monday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies state that the three had been pulled over on a traffic stop and a K-9 unit gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Found in the vehicle were approximately 320 glassine envelopes of fentanyl as well as two sets of digital scales, according to deputies.
All three individuals were arraigned before Canton Town Justice Rachelle Foster who released them on their own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.
