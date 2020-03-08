OGDENSBURG — the St. Lawrence County Deputy Association made a donation to the campaign to refurbish the headstones and placement of a plaque for Sheriff York and his wife Lavinia on Feb. 22. Sheriff York was the county sheriff during the battle of Ogdensburg, in 1813. He commanded an artillery piece against the British and Canadian attackers during the battle. He was taken prisoner and was released when his wife, Lavinia went to the authorities in Prescott, Ontario and demanded him returned.
The years have taken a toll on the gravesite in Ogdensburg Cemetery. The drive to fund the refurbishment has been spearheaded by the Ogdensburg Historical Commission, Forsyth’s Rifles and the Fort La Presentation Association. Additional funds have been donated by both the Canadian and American re-enactors who recently took part in the Battle of Ogdensburg event. Those who wish to contribute to this project can make checks payable to the Ogdensburg Recreational Department, with “York Graves “in the memo section, and sent to Ogdensburg Recreation Department, 100 Riverside Drive, Ogdensburg, NY. 13669. Wetherbee and Whalen are working on a restoration plan and schedule
