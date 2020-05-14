DEKALB — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies discovered approximately 180 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $360,000, in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Route 11 in the town of DeKalb.
Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers, on Wednesday afternoon arrested Brandy J. Fisher, 26, of Moira, and Damon L. Etienne, 22, of Hogansburg. Each was charged with single counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Ms. Fisher was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. She was found to be in possession of “a small amount of cocaine,” the sheriff’s office said.
Ms. Fisher and Mr. Etienne were arraigned before Town Justice James Phillips at Morristown Town Court and released on their own recognizance.
(1) comment
They forgot their NYS certified grow permit.
