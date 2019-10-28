OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of a black Labrador retriever that was hit by a vehicle Friday.
Deputies said they were investigating a property damage accident on Route 37 Friday where a vehicle was traveling by the Inn at Grand View when it struck the dog.
It was taken to Canton Animal Clinic, but since the dog did not have a collar, deputies were unable to locate its owner.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department at (315) 379-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.