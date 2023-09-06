OGDENSBURG – On Sunday, St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Joshua A. Henderson, 34, Ogdensburg, with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny after he allegedly used a switchblade knife to threaten a victim and steal $70 outside Family Dollar, Ogdensburg.
Henderson was arraigned in Oswegatchie Town Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.
