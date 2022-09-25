Deputies refile charges against Ogdensburg mayor

OGDENSBURG — Days after having his charges dismissed due to a paperwork issue, sheriff’s deputies have refiled charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly who is alleged to have made false statements during an investigation into a tire slashing at his home last November.
On Sunday, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mr. Skelly was charged with two counts of false written statement on Friday. He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.
Last Wednesday, Mr. Skelly, who had been charged on Aug. 23 by sheriff’s deputies on the same charges, had them dismissed in Oswegatchie Town Court after Justice Lindsey Cougler-Bouchey ruled that the charges should not have been filed in Oswegatchie’s court but in the City of Ogdensburg where the crime occurred.
The charges stem from an investigation into the slashing of tires at Mr. Skelly’s home last November. Mr. Skelly accused Gerald H. Mack, a retired captain with the Ogdensburg Fire Department, of the tire slashing. On May 24, Mr. Mack had charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, dismissed in Lisbon Town Court due to a lack of evidence.
The complaint against Mr. Skelly by sheriff’s deputies states that on Nov. 9, 2021, Mr. Skelly “knowingly made a false written statement to Ogdensburg Police Detective Jarret N. Leclair.”
