Deputies refile charges against Ogdensburg mayor

Jeffrey M. Skelly

OGDENSBURG — Days after having his charges dismissed due to a paperwork issue, sheriff’s deputies have refiled charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly who is alleged to have made false statements during an investigation into a tire slashing at his home last November.

On Sunday, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported that Mr. Skelly was charged with two counts of false written statement on Friday. He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court on Oct. 18 at 9 a.m.

