BLACK RIVER — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl.
Savanna R. Ostrom, of Black River, left home on Monday. She was last seen wearing a pink and white dress with black jeans and white sandals.
Ms. Ostrom is Hispanic, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She also has a silver hoop nose piercing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 315-788-1441.
