CANTON — Jolene Munger will take the helm as St. Lawrence County’s interim public health director following a vote Monday by the county Board of Legislators. Ms. Munger appointment was approved unanimously.
Ms. Munger has been the deputy director of the county Public Health Department since January 2020.
Ms. Munger’s appointment follows the resignation of Dana O. McGuire, a Minnesota native who stepped down from her post last month after leading the department for the past three years. Ms. McGuire also provided weekly briefings to the board concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, case numbers and vaccination rates.
She will leave the county Public Health Department at the end of the month for a position at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
“The guidance that Dr. McGuire has provided to the department since 2018, and to the county throughout the COVID-19 response, has been a tremendous service in protecting the health of our communities,” County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said in a news release. “It will be a challenge to find a director that demonstrates the knowledge, work ethic and capability to strive for excellence in all aspects of public health like Dana.”
County Board of Health President Dr. Andrew F. Williams described his colleague as having provided “invaluable leadership,” especially during the ongoing health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.