CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office to presented Deputy Bobbi Snyder with a letter of commendation for her courageous acts on the evening of Dec. 2.
Ms. Snyder had started her job as a deputy just two days prior when she was called to the scene of a unconscious male.
“Deputy Snyder expeditiously responded to the scene and without hesitation began administrating CPR to the unconscious male,” a press release from the Sheriff’s office reads. “Due to the immediate action of Deputy Snyder and the aid of Canton Rescue, a pulse was able to be regained. The male was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further treatment.”
