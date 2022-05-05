Deputy honored for courageous acts

During the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting on May 2, Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe presented Deputy Matthew Merria with a letter of commendation and a lifesaving pin for his courageous acts on the morning of March 9. On this morning at approximately 1:40 a.m., Deputy Merria responded to a reported domestic incident in the town of Rossie. Deputy Merria swiftly responded, assessed, and secured the scene by mitigating the threat and preventing any further harm to the victim. “We are proud to have Deputy Merria serving in our community. As well as showing great courage, he shows compassion and exceptional character. We are pleased to recognize his brave acts of heroism,” a press release from the sheriff’s office stated. Pictured from left: Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien, Sheriff Bigwarfe, Deputy Merria and Chief Deputy Leighton Filiatrault. Submitted photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.