CANTON — After receiving no takers in their first bid to improve Canton Island Park, officials are waiting for responses to their latest request for proposals to design new features on the Grasse River property.
Willow Island, the site of Canton Island Park on the south side of the West Main Street bridge now has a sculpture garden on land owned by Grasse River Heritage and a large field of grass that stretches out into the Grasse River.
The RFP is based on a plan to develop an arts-themed public park on Willow Island. The project will expand the current sculpture garden and repurpose adjacent village-owned land with a covered outdoor performance space, a playground, restrooms and landscaping. The project is a collaboration of the town and village of Canton and Grasse River Heritage, according to Economic Development Director Leigh Rodriguez.
Money for the project is coming from the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program administered by the New York Department of State.
The grant money available from this round of funding from the Department of State is $256,958 with a local match of $87,765, Ms. Rodriguez said.
Ms. Rodriguez speculates the lack of response the first time the project was put out might have been because there was too little money in design and firms did not think they could meet the scope of the project within the budget.
“What we are asking for right now is the design, and we had a pretty limited budget for the design piece of in our proposal,” Ms. Rodriguez said. “So we went back to the Department of State and talked with them and they suggested that we may have to take some of the money that was allocated for the construction part and move that over into the design piece. Without the design we obviously can’t construct anything.”
With less money in construction, a decision will have to be made whether to cut aspects from the project or find more local money.
“They (The Department of State) suggested that we go back for another round of funding through the CFA (Comprehensive Funding Application),” Ms. Rodriguez said.
Proposals are due by March 31, she said.
“We have a committee put together that will review the proposals that we receive and we may have them come do presentations over Zoom and then we will select one,” Ms. Rodriguez said.
The plan is to have a decision by April with the hope of completing the project by April 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.